Since Comme Si's launch in 2019, founder Jenni Lee has turned socks into a luxury item. Over time, she's slowly created a full-fledged brand of luxurious lounge pieces with the pièce de résistance being its Italian-made trouser sock, along with its cozy boxers, which quickly turned into a must-have garment.

Now, she's adding more options for the two popular styles with Comme Si's debut collection, aptly titled The Great Indoors, bringing back style to a life inside.

"I grew up in the era of frilly socks with jelly sandals, chunky white [socks] with Air Maxes, and I started collecting socks in high school," Lee told Coveteur last year. "I didn’t go to a school that required uniforms, but I did play in the orchestra and on the tennis team and found that socks were a way to add a little flair to my extracurricular uniforms, a way to signal my personality and creativity."

The debut Comme Si collection includes, of course, socks, called "The Danielle Sock" and "The Sleep Sock," available in cashmere and cashmere silk options, respectively, as well as silk "La Boxer Classica" lounging shorts. The new launch is positioned to carve out its spot in everyone's work-from-home wardrobe, perhaps even replacing the typical sweatsuit uniform, especially as the weather gets warmer.

Check out images from the campaign, below, and shop The Great Indoors collection over on Comme Si's website.

Courtesy of Comme Si

