The Coolest Cartilage Earring Styles & How to Switch Them Out Safely

From embellished hoops and personalized studs.

Cartilage earrings have consistently topped body piercing trends. And with summer in full swing, both brands and bespoke jewelers are experimenting with a range of different styles. Of course, if you're only just thinking about trying on a cartilage earring, there are some things you should keep in mind in order to avoid infections. Getting a piercing in itself can be daunting at first, and switching earrings, if done wrong, can also potentially cause some irritation.

Sage Royal, piercing manager at Studs in New York City, recommends taking it easy to begin with. "Changing piercings on your own can be intimidating. The first and most important thing is making sure you are completely healed before switching from piercing jewelry to fashion jewelry or a hoop," she tells NYLON.

She also recommends watching out for any discharge, swelling, redness, flaking, or soreness, which can be obvious signs of the area not being fully healed.

"When removing a piercing on your own, make sure you're using clean hands and have also cleaned the piercing area," she adds. "Before removing the piercing, make sure you've sanitized the new jewelry and you're putting in new jewelry immediately — your body can quickly start trying to close the existing piercing, even when healed. It's always nice to have some water-based lubricant on the new jewelry to help glide everything through when you’re doing this on your own. It can be a bit trickier to work with but your ear will thank you! Be gentle and do not force anything, it can take a few tries sometimes especially if it's your first time."

While safety is definitely paramount, once you've gotten a hang of things, there's plenty of styles to play with to update your newly curated earscape, from embellished hoops and personalized studs.

Whether you're a novice or a hardcore fan of piercing trends, below, we picked our favorite cartilage earrings on the internet that will work for every occasion.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Zodiac Studs
Stella & Haas

What better way to showcase your star sign than with a subtle stud? Plus, they make for a great birthday gift, too. It's Leo season, after all.

Classic Cartilage Hoop in Gold
Maison Miru

This classic but understated style is a great option for any first-timers looking to experiment with cartilage earrings.

Teeny Tiny Mega Stud Earring Set
Free People

A cute set of different tiny earrings so you can try everything.

Line Cartilage Earring
Sarah and Sebastian

Made up of 10K yellow gold, this style can worn both as a single piece or as a pair.

Celestial Crystal Threaded Flat Back Earring in Gold
Maison miru

If you're really looking to make a statement with your studs, this crystal embellished style is your best bet.

Baroque Helix Stud Earring
Maria Black

Why choose diamonds or gold when you can have this distinctly designed pearl stud?

Raw Stone Hoop Earring Set
Free People

Crafted out of raw stones, this colorful set of hoop and studs can be a fun update to any outfit.

Teeniest Butterfly Stud
Studs

This butterfly stud is giving us major '90s vibes.

bee cartilage ring
Alapop Jewelry

If you want something minimalist but cute, there is no better choice than this dainty bee cartilage hoop.

Constellation Studs
Tai Jewelry

I mean, is there anything more adorable than this astrology-inspired set made to resemble a constellation cluster? A no-brainer.

Small Classic Ball Earring
BYCHARI

If diamonds and pearls aren't your thing, this classic gold-colored ball shape will do the trick.

Symbolic Pierced Earrings Set
Swarovski

Another selection inspired by the night sky, this comes in a variety of styles for different days of the week.

Prizm Stud Earrings
Third Crown

This geometric shape will make quite the statement for your next cartilage piercing.