Depop Will Help You Channel Your Favorite Gossip Girl Character

Just like the OG series, the 2021 reboot of Gossip Girl does not disappoint when it comes to fashion. Although there are many style parallels between the two shows, the new series offers a refreshing (and at times, nostalgic) twist through designer silhouettes and totally decked-out school uniforms. Now, ahead of the show’s premiere of its Part 2 series, you can channel your some of your favorite characters’ outfits, thanks its latest collaboration with Depop.

Just months after releasing custom thrift boxes with thredUP before its series premiere back in July, Gossip Girl has recently partnered with another secondhand shopping platform Depop to launch a curated selection on Monday, Nov. 15. With the help of costume designer Eric Daman, who also dressed the original cast, fans can shop the coveted pieces from the most popular sellers on the app and channel Manhattan’s most elite high schoolers, like Julien Calloway, Max Wolfe, Akeno “Aki” Menzies, and Monet de Haan.

The Depop and Gossip Girl collaboration captures each of the character’s inner values, with influence, freedom, innocence, and power being the main sartorial themes, all while offering range of pieces that reflect the characters’ individual style, like varsity jackets, high-top sneakers, plaid tartan blazers, comfy knitted sweaters, and more.

Curated by @Heycolanda, Julien Calloway, played by NYLON It Girl Jordan Alexander, lives up to the status of being the most fashion-forward influencer, taking inspiration from ‘90s-era MTV VMA looks and adding in fun metallic, monochromatic styles and pops of colors. Similar in nature, Monet de Haan, made by Depop seller @Kuration, is also full of ‘90 inspiration, but just like Monet, the pieces exude empowerment, with sheer and satin pieces, gold and silver embellishments, and preppy plaid blazers.

Max Wolfe’s style, created by @Swayvintage, is more spontaneous and free-spirited, just like his personality, and often opts for retro-modern pieces, such as pleated trousers, striped polo tees, and flashy but fun patterns. On the other hand, Aki Menzies, picked by @Nostalgic_Thredz, is innocent both in spirit and fashion. As expected from our stylish skater boy, Aki channels the early 2000s with oversized ‘fits.

Photos Courtesy of Depop

“Gossip Girl has one of the strongest style legacies of any TV show, influencing many with its abundance of creative and unique looks,” says Steve Dool, Depop’s Head of Brand Partnerships, in an official statement. “These character shops demonstrate the creativity inherent in sourcing vintage items, the unique pieces those endeavors can uncover, and the diverse breadth of styles available on Depop.”

Although these pieces were selected to reflect the characters from Gossip Girl, they’re still versatile enough to make it your own, according to Daman. “I always say that style is 80% confidence and 20% fashion,” he told Teen Vogue in an interview about the Depop collaboration. “Stylistically, what it comes down to is just enjoying yourself, having fun with the clothes. Use it for your expression, let it create power, select the pieces that feel unique and personal to you, and just have fun with it.”

Starting on Monday, Nov. 15, the curated pieces from the Depop x Gossip Girl limited-time-only collaboration are now available to shop through Depop’s Explore Page on the platform and on each of the character’s stores.