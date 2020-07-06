When it was first announced that couture shows would have a virtual alternative this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, hopes were high. Many designers lauded the opportunity to show their collections in new and safe ways, including digital lookbooks, videos, or even podcasts. But alas, fashion is fashion, so it’s no surprise that Dior's first-ever digital couture show was a short film that featured miniature clothes that traveled around like a mobile pop-up shop, a woman-slash-snail creature, and almost five minutes of closing credits.

The trippy presentation was on purpose. Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri told WWD that she spent her lockdown being inspired by female Surrealist artists like Dora Maar, Leonora Carrington, and Lee Miller. What came from that inspiration was a 15-minute film by Matteo Garrone, titled The Dior Myth, to showcase the collection through miniaturized versions of the designs — done at 40% of the original size. The clothes are shown to surrealist woodland creatures like centaurs, mermaids, and horny tree people, who all apparently love tiny couture.

"It just seemed the most wonderful thing for now because everything is such bad news," said Stephen Jones, who created some of the miniatures. "To have something which is charming and wonderful and beautiful is the tonic that the world needs. In times of trouble, we do need things to cheer us up."

Check out the full film on Dior's website, as well as on YouTube, below.