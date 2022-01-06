Dior Is Behind The Bowling Bag’s Comeback In 2022

With a brand new year also comes a wave of debut trends, and for 2022, we may be more familiar with one of than we thought. Starting on Thursday, Jan. 6, Dior is releasing a new handbag styles, called the Dior Vibe bags, which were originally unveiled at the brand’s Cruise 2022 show in Athens.

Adding to the sportcore trend and the Y2K renaissance, the luxury brand’s new drop, featuring two hybrid creations — the Hobo and Zip bags, is inspired by sneakers, merging the French fashion house with the world of athleticwear.

Dior’s classic Zip bowling bag includes a crossbody strap with a military-inspired buckle and comes in such colorways as black, white, and various metallics. Not to mention, there are also dreamy patterns available, inspired by the imagery of Greece and its fan-favorite monogram design. The coveted style is printed with the brand’s signature logo on the sides, as well.

The bowling bag style is an early-aughts favorite (remember Von Dutch?) and the trend has been slowly making its comeback as early as 2019, with Prada’s long-waited Adidas collaboration. The limited-edition collection reimagined Prada’s coveted 2000-era bowling bag and the Adidas gym bag, and the luxury label released its own updated version in 2020. Now, Dior is getting in on the throwback style, which pairs nicely with the rest of the Y2K fashion trends that are also making their way into our wardrobes once again.

Dior Vibe Zip Bowling Bag Courtesy of Dior

As for Dior’s Hobo-style handbag, the minimal silhouette, which was also a hit in the 2000s, comes in a quilted exterior, featuring a gold chain handle and a removable shoulder strap. The brand’s “Christian Dior” logo can be found on the inside of the bag, and its versatile design can be worn on the shoulder or as a crossbody for that sportier look.

Dior Vibe Hobo Bag Courtesy of Dior

The Dior Vibe bags come in a variety of colors, prints, and sizes with prices ranging anywhere from $3,400 to $7,000. Starting now, you can officially shop the new Dior Vibe bags exclusively online at dior.com.