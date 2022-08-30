Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty is always taking intimates to the next level and this new launch is no different. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the cult-favorite label officially debuted a loungewear collection as part of a brand new core category, dubbed Savage X Fenty Lounge.

Inspired by throwback vintage workwear, Savage X Fenty’s Lounge Xssentials line can be worn in a number of ways, whether that’s out-and-about or off-duty at home on repeat. Coming in its coveted size-inclusive “YOUniversal” approach, you can expect to shop cuffed joggers, cropped hoodies, baby tees, itty-bitty mini shorts, and more. There are also some ribbed silhouettes and leggings sets thrown in the mix, as well. Plus, the collection is slated to drop in a slew of colorways, ranging from royal blue, late night purple, and honeycomb yellow.

“At the core, Savage X Fenty is about feeling sexy and confident,” said Rihanna in an official statement. “The Lounge collection is giving all of that with a chill, laidback twist. I wanted to bring comfort and realness to everyday pieces that can be styled in whatever way lets you do you.”

Jordan is wearing the Xssential Baby Pocket Tee and Rolled Cuff Jogger both in Late Night Purple. Courtesy of Savage X Fenty Dove is wearing the matching Xssentials Drop Shoulder Crop Hoodie and Rolled Cuff Jogger in Honeycomb Yellow worn with the Xssential Baby Pocket Tee in Angel White. Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

In light of the new release, Savage X Fenty has also tapped two new brand ambassadors — breakout star and NYLON “It” Girl alum Jordan Alexander from HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot and “Breakfast” singer and actress Dove Cameron. Throughout the campaign, the girls are captured lounging inside their homes and private jets, rocking vibrantly-hued matching sets.

“Sexy is exactly who you are, as you are. Seeing how fearlessly Rihanna pursues the celebration of individuality with Savage X Fenty gives me so much courage and inspiration to accept every part of myself and my life. There is no blueprint for my body or my life, I get to make that for myself, I don't need to be like anyone else,” said Alexander in an official statement.

Cameron added, “It’s been such an honor working with the iconic Savage X Fenty, a brand that focuses on celebrating inclusivity and individuality. This new collection is so lush and so fresh, perfect for the everyday elevation I need to be the best version of myself.”

With sizes ranging from XXS through 4X and prices from $24.95 to $74.95, the Savage X Fenty Lounge collection will be available for purchase starting Thursday, Sept. 8, exclusively on SavageX.com and their IRL retail stores. See more of the debut collection, below.

Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

Courtesy of Savage X Fenty