No one does a daring look quite like Emily Ratajkowski.

The 31-year-old model, actor, activist and recently announced podcast host attended a party celebrating W Magazine’s 50th anniversary on Wednesday evening wearing a Fleur du Mal lingerie set and completely see-through, long-sleeve fishnet gown on top. The dress comes courtesy of Tory Burch’s recent Spring 2023 runway collection.

Ratajkowski paired the look with what her hairstylist for the event called “disco hair,” shimmering copper eye makeup, and strappy, black heels. A perfect look for eating directly out of a takeout container and drinking martinis in a big booth with pal Ziwe (who also looked incredible in a midriff baring Mirror Palais gown), which she shared on Instagram stories.

Her new podcast, High Low with EmRata, was announced that same day. In an interview with Variety, she described the show, which will include guest interviews and themed monologues and drops Nov.1, as being like Call her Daddy meets Fresh Air.

Ahead, a look at EmRata’s lingerie-inspired ensemble, and how to get her exact set.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images