2021 is really Emma Raducanu’s year. After a much-deserved win at the U.S. Open tournament and becoming Britain’s first female Grand Slam champion in 44 years, the tennis star now serves as the newest brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co. Raducanu joins the star-studded Tiffany family alongside power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackpink’s Rosé, and Anya Taylor-Joy, just to name a few.

On Monday, Sept. 20, the official announcement was made at the fourth annual British Vogue x Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film event during London Fashion Week, with Raducanu joining British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful. Styled by Nicky Yates, the 18-year-old tennis champ dazzled at the event, opting for a bejeweled halter gown from Erdem’s Spring 2022 collection. She completed the look with metallic heels and, of course, a pair of Tiffany diamond earrings.

The rising star also celebrated the news in her latest Instagram post, writing “Very excited to join the iconic @tiffanyandco family as a House Ambassador. Being able to wear these special jewellery pieces over the past few weeks has been an honour!✨”

In just a span of a few weeks, Emma Raducanu has been making headlines nonstop, especially with her first major fashion event at the 2021 Met Gala. The British athlete stunned at the red carpet affair in an all-Chanel ensemble, wearing a black-and-white printed top and skirt set with a matching coat. She also paired the look with glossy boots, a beaded belt, and a handbag also from Chanel. She also wore Tiffany jewelry for her red carpet debut, as well as while competing during the U.S. Open.

“It’s such an iconic brand and one that I’ve felt connected to for quite some time,” Raducanu told British Vogue. “I wore the ring, bracelet, earrings, and cross necklace throughout the [U.S. Open] tournament. These pieces will always be very special to me.”