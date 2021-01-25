After collaborations with cool-girl label Samii Ryan and beauty brand INH Hair at the end of 2020, Care Bears is kicking off the new year with another exciting partnership. Teddy Fresh, the Los Angeles-based streetwear brand and Gen-Z favorite, will launch a 30-piece collection inspired by the '80s-era cartoon show.

"Visually, Care Bears and the Teddy Fresh Bear are just a great match. I love the idea of the bears being in the same world together," Teddy Fresh's founder and CEO, Hila Klein, tells NYLON. "Also, the vibrance and style of the watercolor look from the early Care Bears animations is really appealing to me, and the whole Teddy Fresh design team thought we could make a great collection inspired by that look and feel."

The collection will offer accessories like bucket hats and belts, as well as apparel for both men and women. A pastel-colored denim set features an all-over Care Bears dreamscape print, which is also available in a matching loungewear set. Teddy Fresh's signature colorblock hoodies will combine embroidery of the show's Grumpy Bear and the brand's iconic Teddy Fresh Bear. Expect to also choose from jacquard-weave sweaters covered in a heart motif, graphic tees, cozy cardigans, sweatsuits, shorts, socks, and more.

Teddy Fresh announced the collaboration earlier in January to much fanfare, and the brand pushed back its initial drop date to 10 a.m. PST on Thursday, Jan. 28. And if the brand's coveted drops are any indication, we have a feeling this collection will sell out quickly.

Until then, have a first look at the Teddy Fresh x Care Bears collaboration below, and mark your calendars for when it's available online at teddyfresh.com.

Courtesy of Teddy Fresh

Courtesy of Teddy Fresh

Courtesy of Teddy Fresh

Courtesy of Teddy Fresh

Courtesy of Teddy Fresh

Courtesy of Teddy Fresh

Courtesy of Teddy Fresh

Courtesy of Teddy Fresh