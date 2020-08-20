Erika Harwood
Courtesy of ASOS

Fashion

The Cropped Blazer Is Fall's Go-To Outerwear Style

Coming soon this fall: midriff.

As the weather cools down, it may feel natural to shed a tear and store away anything cropped. There are ways to fight this urge, and the best may be to stock up on cropped jackets and blazers.

There was once a time in my life when I thought you didn't need more than one coat or jacket. The truth is, outerwear has evolved into something much greater than bulky swaths of fabric to protect you from the elements. At New York Fashion Week earlier this year, designers like Eckhaus Latta, Christopher John Rogers, and Rachel Comey turned to suiting for inspiration, giving blazers the crop-top treatment for our Fall 2020 wardrobes.

Whether you're looking for a new leather jacket, denim jacket, or double-breasted blazer, I implore you to consider a cropped option. No, it will not keep you particularly warm, but it will keep you looking like you dressed with intention. During 2020, that means a lot.

Below, some of the best cropped jackets and blazers to shop as we enter these precious autumnal months. The best part is that some of them are on mega-sale, so grab them while you can and don't look back.

Emilia Moto Jacket
Lovers + Friends

A black vinyl motorcycle jacket to wear, whether or not you have access to a motorcycle.

SILK CROPPED BLAZER
Fluer Du Mal

A silky cropped blazer (that also comes in light pink).

Cropped Linen Blazer
& Other Stories

A light pink linen blazer.

double-breasted cropped blazer
Nanushka

A classic double-breasted blazer but, well, cropped.

Cropped Double Breasted Blazer
3.1 Phillip Lim

A white blazer to wear before or after Labor Day. You gotta do you.

cropped blazer in check
Collusion

A bold green plaid blazer with an even bolder shoulder.

Biker jacket
Mango

A smooth, cropped biker jacket.

Rienzi cropped fringe-trimmed denim jacket
Ganni

A cropped denim jacket with fringe for some added yeehaw.

UO Twill Hooded Cropped Jacket
Urban Outfitters

A more structured take on the casual zip-up hoodie.

Cropped Boyfriend Jacket
Garage

A light-wash denim jacket with a frayed hem.

Blow crystal-embellished cotton cropped jacket
Art School

A cropped button-up jacket with crystals along the sleeves.

Dominique cropped blazer in khaki
Weekday

The most professional blazer in your closet if that blazer showed some midriff.

City Cropped Blazer
Lovers + Friends

Stand out in a hot pink version.

Crop Blazer
Eloquii

This cropped double-breasted blazer will instantly add polish to any outfit.

Blazer 6779
OAK + FORT

Thanks to this blazer's short sleeves, you can wear it solo as a top, too.

The Alex Crop Jacket
Back Beat Co.

Keep the spirit of summer alive through this crop jacket's bright yellow hue.

Anzir Jacket
Simonett

This cropped blazer got the ultimate tailored treatment.