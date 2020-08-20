As the weather cools down, it may feel natural to shed a tear and store away anything cropped. There are ways to fight this urge, and the best may be to stock up on cropped jackets and blazers.

There was once a time in my life when I thought you didn't need more than one coat or jacket. The truth is, outerwear has evolved into something much greater than bulky swaths of fabric to protect you from the elements. At New York Fashion Week earlier this year, designers like Eckhaus Latta, Christopher John Rogers, and Rachel Comey turned to suiting for inspiration, giving blazers the crop-top treatment for our Fall 2020 wardrobes.

Whether you're looking for a new leather jacket, denim jacket, or double-breasted blazer, I implore you to consider a cropped option. No, it will not keep you particularly warm, but it will keep you looking like you dressed with intention. During 2020, that means a lot.

Below, some of the best cropped jackets and blazers to shop as we enter these precious autumnal months. The best part is that some of them are on mega-sale, so grab them while you can and don't look back.