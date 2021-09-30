The 6 Fall Boot Trends You Should Shop Now

Now that fall is officially here, it’s prime boot-shopping time and we definitely don’t want you to do it alone. The stirring excitement of sweater weather also brings the knitwear staple’s obvious sidekick: a favorite pair of boots. For Fall 2021, the boot trends are abundant — and sometimes overwhelming — so we’ve picked our top six that you absolutely can’t miss for the cool-weather season.

The runways offered up a host of boot styles that ranged from full-on statement to minimal, and they’re all vying for a place in your fall shoe closet. Dries Van Noten, Jil Sander, and Peter Do made a case for metallic boots while Celine, Isabel Marant, and Acne Studios brought westernwear to the forefront. Other unexpected boot trends have started to come into the mix, as well, including kitten heels, wellies, lug sole, and slouchy boots.

Celebs are already showing off their stylish boot supply in the recent days, like a lug-sole boot look from Gigi Hadid at Paris Fashion Week and a slouchy boot on Khloe Kardashian in Los Angeles. Whether timeless, trendy, or both, boots are a worthy beginning-of-the-season investment that require your utmost care and attention.

Keep scrolling to shop our Fall 2021 boot trends guide, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Fall 2021 Boots Trend No. 1: Silver Boots

Metallic boots were shining on the Fall 2021 runways and they are definitely worth adding to your online shopping cart as temperatures drop. Larroude has a trendy snakeskin version and JW Anderson offers a sparkly rain boot with gold accents. Pair these statement boots with a neutral look or go maximal with a printed ‘fit and a touch of silver.

Fall 2021 Boots Trend No. 2: Kitten Heel Boots

If you’re looking for a balance between walkable and high-heeled boots, then the kitten heel may be your hero piece. The chic, minimal style comes in suede, croc, and classic leather — all the makings of your go-to fall shoe. Wear this everyday boot with a crisp trouser, leather pant, or your favorite denim.

Fall 2021 Boots Trend No. 3: Wellie Boots

The function of the Wellington boot is unmatched for winter weather. Designers like Bottega Veneta, Givenchy, and Stella McCartney are sending luxury versions of these glorified rain boots down the runway. Opt for a neutral heeled pair, like those from Chloé or a fun contrast sole like the Gia Borghini pair.

Fall 2021 Boots Trend No. 4: Western Boots

The cowboy boot is very much back and has had a glow up in the form of new colors, prints, and fabrics. With other western trends also in the mix, this boot is a guaranteed wear through fall and into next spring and summer. Get yourself some fun, colorful western boots or a trendy cow print pair to wear with your all your fall looks.

Fall 2021 Boots Trend No. 5: Lug Sole Boots

The lug sole is a huge trend when it comes to all footwear this season, including loafers, brogues and, of course, boots. The functionality of this chunky sole further proves it’s a necessity in your closet. Choice versions include the combat, the Chelsea, and the riding boot.

Fall 2021 Boots Trend No. 6: Slouchy Boots

A casual but smart shoe, the slouchy boot has been co-signed by luxury labels like Khaite and Louis Vuitton or wallet-friendly brands like Free People and Vince Camuto. A play on the 2018 pantaboots trend, these relaxed boots can be worn under a midi dress, with long shorts, or a sophisticated trouser.