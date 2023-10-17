Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

After nearly five months off due to the writers’ strike, Saturday Night Live is finally back. And in celebration of its return, the Season 49 premiere introduced an anticipated debut by none other than Ice Spice.

Hosted by Pete Davidson, the hour-and-a-half-long episode featured everything from Davidson’s spin of Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” performance in Barbie to Travis Kelce’s cameo in the skit mocking the NFL’s coverage of Taylor Swift. At the tail end of the episode, Swift made a surprise appearance introducing Ice Spice as this week’s musical guest, before the Bronx-born rapper went ahead and performed her buzzy track “In Ha Mood” and her newly-released single “Pretty Girl” featuring Rema.

The 23-year-old is known for being a rising style star on stage, but this time around, it was her post-show look that really stood out. While heading to the SNL after party in New York, Ice Spice was captured wearing a matching denim look, including a halter bustier and flared jeans. She completed her celebratory ‘fit with caramel-colored platform boots, coordinating with her signature curls.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Ahead, see more of our favorite celebrity looks from the past week, including Taylor Swift in Jean Paul Gaultier, Tyla’s micro mini skirt, and more.

Taylor Swift

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

It’s no surprise that Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce were captured out-and-about after the recording of SNL. The duo were photographed leaving dinner at the Waverly Inn, with Kelce wearing head-to-toe white and a black tee. By his side, Swift donned a printed mesh top by Jean Paul Gaultier, paired with a leather mini skirt and black boots.

Michaela Coel

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

During the 2023 BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 15, Michaela Coel attended the Closing Night Gala premiere of The Kitchen channeling a subversive take on a classic black LBD. Her dress is from Sacai’s Fall 2023 collection and she completed her look with chunky black boots.

Shailene Woodley

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Oct. 13, Shailene Woodley attended the Ferrari premiere at the 2023 New York Film Festival wearing a black fitted suit with velvet detailing, which she paired with a lace bralette underneath and brown boots.

Troye Sivan

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ahead of the release of his new album Something to Give Each Other, Troye Sivan was seen at the SiriusXM Studios in New York wearing a Thom Browne outfit, including a gray sweater with a two-toned jacket layered on top, black trousers, and black shoes.

Tyla

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

On Oct. 10, emerging South African musician Tyla, known for her TikTok-famous track “Water,” was captured heading into the Captial Xtra Radio Studios in London. She wore a white cropped top with a low-rise micro mini skirt, styled with a fuzzy jacket and brown shearling boots.

Cailee Spaeny

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Actor Cailee Spaeny was captured at the Priscilla premiere at the 2023 BFI London Film Festival wearing a white beaded gown by Miu Miu, which she paired with bedazzled sandals and diamond-studded accessories.

Rihanna

Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images

Rihanna stepped out for dinner in New York last week dressed in a gray Dries Van Noten coat, which she styled with black boots and an oversized Bottega Veneta clutch fresh off of the 2024 runway.