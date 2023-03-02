Free People Debuted A ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Capsule Collection

Daisy Jones & The Six hasn’t even hit Amazon Prime, but the fictional band already has nearly 3 million Spotify streams on its first single. Perhaps the immediate embrace comes from the fact that the show is openly influenced by the tantalizing emotional snares around Fleetwood Mac. Or maybe it’s because Suki Waterhouse is starring in the show. Or maybe it’s because the song is pretty good, immediately evoking a nostalgia for 1970s Americana folk rock. It was, after all, an era of free love and unfettered lawlessness, as well as really good clothes. And what retailer better to outfit a fictional 1970s band in fur and fringe than Free People?

Amidst the various Y2K, ballet-core, indie sleaze, and other various trends dominating consumer fashion right now, ‘70s boho has taken a bit of a backseat, but all the Free People clothes in Daisy Jones & The Six — along with the brand’s accompanying capsule collection for the show — prove the 1970s will never go out of style.

Courtesy of Free People Courtesy of Free People Courtesy of Free People Courtesy of Free People

When it came time for costume designer Denise Wingate to work on the show, she immediately thought of Free People for ‘70s staples, including high-waisted, light-wash bell bottom jeans, crochet halter tops, and Penny Lane-style coats to outfit the fictional band.

“I immediately thought of Free People when I started the show,” Wingate said in a statement, sharing that she took inspiration from classic rock, boho, hippie, glam rock, and psychedelic styles. “I knew there would be great styles I could incorporate that would have the exact flavor and feel that I needed for the period. I've been a fan of the brand for so long, so this all seemed like the absolute best fit.”

Courtesy of Free People Courtesy of Free People Courtesy of Free People Courtesy of Free People

The Free People x Daisy Jones & The Six collection, whose campaign stars Daisy Jones’ Riley Keough, includes fringed kimonos, western fringe skirts and boots, slip dresses, maxi dresses, embroidered flare jeans, and much more.

Daisy Jones & The Six premieres on Amazon Prime Video on March 3. Luckily, the capsule collection is already available on Free People’s website, so you can browse while getting inspired by the fashion on the show.