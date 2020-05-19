This summer is going to be a little bit different. Fewer people will be traveling for beach vacations or hitting the pool to cool off. But that's not going to stop people from wearing swimsuits, though, and Gabi Gregg (better known as GabiFresh) knows it.

The influencer and designer is launching her new collection of swimwear for Swimsuits For All, including one-pieces and bikinis that she plans on rocking regardless of how close she is to a body of water.

"I'm definitely planning on wearing my bikinis on my balcony while sunbathing!" she told NYLON in an email. "I also think some of the pieces are great with cute denim jeans or shorts, especially the black ribbed one-piece."

Her latest collection was definitely made for Summer 2020, with lots of neon and pastel colors, as well as stripes and palm tree motifs. Per usual, the collection was designed with size inclusivity in mind with tops ranging from 10D to 26G/H and bottoms starting at a size 10 and going up to a 26.

"I always want to bring more quality, style, and trends to the plus-size consumer, because unfortunately it's still hard to find products that meet those criteria," she said. "When designing, I'm always thinking about support and fit, as well."

GabiFresh was an early champion of extended sizing in swimwear, which is now being adopted by more brands. Despite there being more options, she says that things still aren't perfect when it comes to inclusive sizing.

"I definitely have seen the industry come a long way in the past few years, but there's still so much further to go," she said. "I still can't go into a mall and shop at more than one or two stores that carry my size."

Like the rest of the world, Gabi has been quarantined over the past few months, and she's been faced with the new challenge of shooting all of her daily content at home, but she's been making the most of it.

"[I'm] mostly working on brainstorming new creative ideas and doing lots of self-care," she said, adding, "Having more time to really prioritize my health and wellness has been a nice silver lining."

Check out the new campaign for GabiFresh's new Swimwear For All collection, available now online, below.

Courtesy of GabiFresh x Swimwear For All

