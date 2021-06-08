Gigi Goode is no stranger to the Savage X Fenty family. The drag queen had her first foray into Rihanna’s lingerie brand last fall when she walked in its over-the-top, celebrity-studded fashion show for Amazon Prime, an experience she’s still gushing about.

“OK, can we talk about how stunning that show was for a sec? Like, so insane to be a part of something like that!” Goode tells NYLON. “I keep coming back for not only the adorable pieces, but also because I know I can continue supporting a brand with such amazing values and an insanely inclusive team behind them. Plus, it’s all just so unique and unlike anything anyone else is giving.”

Savage X Fenty brought Goode back to star in its latest campaign for its first-ever Pride collection, where she wore a rainbow-print bra and panty set, along with her own favorite pieces from the line.

“My personal favorite is the orange boyfriend style boxers and matching top,” she says. “Just the feel of wearing my imaginary boyfriend’s PJs in a fierce blowout and gloss.”

After a long year of lockdowns, isolation, and canceled Pride events all over the world, Goode is ready to team up with her friends and celebrate this June to make up for the lost time.

“I plan on celebrating Pride with my chosen family,” she says. “We have all gotten through this hell of a year together and Pride feels like our homecoming, so we are about to go off.”

Below, Goode takes on the NYLON 19, revealing her secret for perfectly curled eyelashes, what reality show she’d love to appear on, and the one question you should never ask her again.

Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

1. What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? She’s a Sagittarius! I haven’t always believed in it, but I’m definitely trying to get more into astrology lately. Britney [Spears] and I share a birthday so that’s gotta mean something.

2. Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? Oh, diva. Diva, honey, darling I am SUCH a believer. I’ve never actually seen a ghost, but I have had some fun, really wild paranormal ghosty experiences. In high school, I used to shoot as a 1950s housewife in only abandoned houses, hospitals, and other spots, so you can imagine the spooky things I’ve encountered.

3. What’s your go-to drink order? Lately, I’ve been loving a Mojito moment wherever I go. You can’t really mess that up.

4. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? This is nearly impossible, but I’d have to say ABBA, the B-52s, and George Michael.

5. What’s the weirdest snack that you make? Not sure if it’s weird or not, but I’ve been obsessed with apples and peanut butter lately. I’m also no stranger to a pickle out of the jar.

Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

6. What’s a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? I need to stop biting my cuticles. That’s been an issue of mine since I can remember. I never do it when I have a full set of nails on, so maybe that’s my next move.

7. If you could be in any music video, what would it be? I would either want to be in “Cool” by Gwen Stefani, or “Rainbow Connection” by Kermit the Frog. You know, the one with the log and banjo.

8. What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? My first concert ever was Gaga’s ArtRave. I remember I was a sophomore in high school, and it was one of the first times I wore heels and makeup out in public!

9. What was your favorite movie as a kid? Forever and always, The Wizard Of Oz.

10. What was your teenage AIM screen name? What lyrics would make up your AIM away message today? I wasn’t allowed to use the Internet when that was a thing...

Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

11. What's your go-to breakup song? “Potential Breakup Song” by Aly & AJ forever.

12. What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? Zendaya dressed as Joan of Arc for the Met Gala is still my number one of all time.

13. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? Got2b Hairspray

14. What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? Literally nothing. At all. But that’s because I only wore bow ties and skinny jeans to school. OK, actually, if I still had all 100+ of my bow ties, I could make a fierce look from them.

15. What is one question you never want to be asked again? “Top or bottom?”

Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

16. What is your go-to sad song? “Long Distance” by Brandy

17. What reality show would you most like to appear on? I would absolutely love to judge Project Runway.

18. What is your best beauty tip or trick? If you hold a lighter to your eyelash curler for a few seconds, your lashes will curl up to the sky.

19. What is your favorite pair of shoes that you own, and why? My favorite shoes that I own are my Christian Louboutin Hot Chicks that I’ve wanted ever since high school. I wish I could talk to high school me in full drag wearing those shoes. They would literally pass out onto the floor.

Savage X Fenty’s Pride collection is available online now.