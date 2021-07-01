The Gossip Girl Premiere Red Carpet Was All About High Fashion

The Gossip Girl reboot is almost here, and the 2021 cast brought out their best high-fashion looks for the show’s premiere on Wednesday night. The red carpet was studded with major designer names, from Gucci and Chanel to Thom Browne and Givenchy.

There were a few up-and-coming brands in the mix, too. Our own NYLON It Girl Jordan Alexander arrived in a bridal look from designer Jackson Wiederhoft, and performer Kathryn Gallagher wore a dress from Meryll Rogge, who cut her teeth at Dries Van Noten and Marc Jacobs before branching out on her own.

See the rest of the very stylish red carpet looks from the Gossip Girl premiere, ahead.