Gucci has announced its 2020 class of Gucci North America Changemakers Scholars, a group of 22 high school and college students pursuing careers in fashion and paving the way for a more diverse and inclusive industry. Each student will receive up to $20,000 in scholarships, as well as mentorship and virtual internship opportunities through Gucci America.

"As education is vital to implementing real change and ensuring diverse voices are in positions of power, it is more important than ever to foster the next generation of talent," said Antoine Phillips, Vice President of Brand & Culture Engagement at Gucci, in an official statement. "I loved learning about each inspiring applicant along with our Changemakers Council and we are excited to see what they do next and how they help transform the fashion industry. I am proud to be part of a company that empowers this inaugural class of visionary Changemakers."

The program, which was established in 2019, focuses on students from a variety of different backgrounds who attend or plan on attending a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) and live or study in one of 12 Gucci North America Changemakers cities. Those locations include Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Toronto, and Washington D.C. In partnership with the CFDA, two students will receive admission into the Gucci North America Changemakers x CFDA Scholars By Design program, and will be given scholarships to attend fashion schools Parsons and FIT.

The scholarships are part of Gucci's larger Changemakers initiative, which was launched in 2019 and helps bring cultural awareness and diversity to the brand through hiring and special programs.

If you've missed your chance to apply for the Gucci North America Changemakers Scholarship, applications for the next round will be open this fall. In the meantime, check out some of this year's recipients and their inspiring videos, below.