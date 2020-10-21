Gucci is now available for the Sims universe. The Italian fashion house has teamed up with Sims creators Grimcookies and Harrie to recreate its Off The Grid campaign for the virtual world.

London-based creator Harrie designed the campaign setting for The Sims 4, incorporating her own use of sustainable materials like upcycled wood, wind turbines, green-roofing, and recycled furniture. She then decorated the space with pieces from the Off The Grid collection.

Grimcookies was able to bring Jane Fonda to the game, too, creating her own Sim character to model the collection, which players can download for use.

The campaign, released this past June, starred Jane Fonda, Lil Nas X, King Princess, and more, who shot the photos in an urban treehouse. The Off The Grid collection was based on Gucci’s initiative to work toward a sustainable circular fashion model, with pieces being made from recycled, organic, bio-based, and sustainably sourced materials.

"I imagined that we could build a treehouse in a city center, all together, like kids playing in the park," Gucci's Alessandro Michele said during the launch of the campaign. "Because all of us need to build this house or to find out that our planet exists, even where it seems it’s not there, or it's far away."

Check out the photos and videos from the collab below, and don't forget to download the looks for yourself.

Courtesy of Gucci

Courtesy of Gucci