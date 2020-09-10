Red carpet premieres are looking a little different right now, but it honestly might be working. The stars of HBO Max's new film Unpregnant, Haley Lu Richardson and Barbie Ferreira, attended a drive-in premiere for the movie on Wednesday night, and served CDC-approved looks.

Haley Lu Richardson wore a patent leather snakeskin look (with matching spiked face mask) by Simon Miller and a pair of zebra-printed boots by Kat Maconie, while Barbie Ferreira wore a watercolor high-low gown by Collina Strada with a handmade face mask by Evewear designer Talia Eve, Falke socks, and shoes from Staud.

According to Richardson's stylist Sean Knight, the actor found the mask herself on Amazon, which matched perfectly with her hell-inspired look.

"When the world is on fire why not dress like the devil???" Knight wrote on Instagram Stories.

It seems more than likely that Richardson discovered the mask online in between her hours spent playing Animal Crossing. She recently boasted about her island to NYLON, admitting she's played the game for around 480 hours.

"The one thing I will have a huge ego about is my 'Animal Crossing' island. I'm not afraid to just brag for hours," she said. "I'm going to do an island tour soon because it's a disservice to the world that they don't see my island, and I feel like I'm keeping my biggest accomplishment and potential hidden from the public. Honestly it's the proudest thing in my life, on par with this movie, and I am proud of this movie. I'm very, very proud of Smiley Town."

While Richardson's suit from Pre-Fall 2020 was never produced en masse by Simon Miller for retail, they do sell some pieces in the same red snakeskin print. Or you can get the same spiked face mask for yourself on Amazon.

Check out Richardson and Ferreira's full looks, below.