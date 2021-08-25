Halsey is back on the red carpet scene since giving birth to their first child, Ender Ridley Aydin, in July. On Wednesday, Aug. 25, the “Without Me” singer made her debut post-baby appearance at the premiere for her very own musical film If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Over the past month, Halsey has been candid about the new motherhood experience, documenting some moments for Instagram, including photos of the baby’s nursery, breastfeeding, and stretch marks.

Styled by self-proclaimed image architect Law Roach, Halsey went full-on goth on the red carpet, wearing a mesh mini dress embellished with a crystal heart from Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring 1998 collection. They completed the vintage attire with accessories, including a rope-like choker with a Victorian-inspired cross, crafted by Loree Rodkin, and a pair of classic “red-bottoms” Christian Louboutin pumps. Halsey amped up her all-black ensemble with matching sheer thigh-high stockings with garters, long gloves, and a veil.

“❤️‍🔥 heart of darkness ❤️‍🔥,” wrote Halsey on Instagram, sharing several photos of their red carpet look, including an image of the artist covered in sheer black fabric.

The day before her public appearance, Halsey also served a “dark fantasy” ‘fit in a recent golden-hour selfie. She posed in a lace-up blouse and wore a pearl necklace adorned with a cross pendant, and 18-carat diamond earrings, also designed by Loree Rodkin.

Roach himself also promoted his recent work for the pop star on Instagram, including images and a runway video of the exact look from the Italian fashion house. “And then THIS f*cking happened,” he wrote.

Written by Halsey herself and directed by Colin Tilley, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is a visual album that takes viewers on a Victorian journey through the complicated depths of motherhood and explores topics like childbirth and sexuality.

“This film is about the lifelong social labyrinth of sexuality and birth,” the opening credits read. “The greatest horror stories never told were buried with the bodies of those who died in that labyrinth.” What follows — a very pregnant Halsey going through a horror-filled Victorian journey through childbirth and beyond — is presumably one of those stories.

You can view the trailer for If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, below, and purchase tickets for IMAX’s exclusive global screenings on the official Love And Power website.