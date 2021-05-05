Hill House Home’s Bridal Collection Was Made For A Cottagecore Wedding

Cottagecore heads, this one’s for you. Hill House Home, the nap dress pioneer, has launched its first-ever bridal collection.

“The collection is inspired by all of the moments that surround the big day, from showers to bachelorette parties and of course getting ready — and celebrating! — on the day itself,” Hill House Home founder, Nell Diamond, told Vogue.

The collection’s standout piece is a long silk robe, embellished with feathers, beads, and a tulle trim, inspired by Diamond’s own wedding gown. Engaged or not, this is a robe that deserves to be worn in public for the whole world to see.

Also included are embroidered sleep masks, a ring pillow, hair accessories (bows and headbands in white and blue), as well as a jeweled pajama set that’s cute enough to wear beyond a wedding weekend. The brand also offers some of these pieces in bundles or kits for the future bride or bridal party.

The Hill House Home bridal collection is available now over on the brand’s website, with prices ranging from $50 to $295. Check out photos from the campaign, below.

Photo by Emma Craft

