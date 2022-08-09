Kim Kardashian Collaborates With Beats On SKIMS-Inspired Headphones

Kim Kardashian knows how to keep busy even amidst the star’s recent breakup speculations with Pete Davidson. The business mogul has now branched into the world of technology, kicking off a partnership with Beats, following her latest SKIMS ultra-cropped loungewear release and her new skincare label SKKN.

Announced officially on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Beats x Kim collaboration is Kardashian’s first-ever foray with the Apple-owned brand, and her debut collection revamps its latest wireless earbuds, Beats Fit Pro, into three neutral shades inspired by her signature minimalistic aesthetic and coveted SKIMS line.

“I wanted to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement,” said Kardashian in an official press statement. “This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality.”

See everything we know about the Beats x Kims collaboration, including what to expect and how to shop the earbuds, ahead.

Courtesy of Beats

What is the Beats x Kim collaboration?

Kim Kardashian’s Beats x Kim collaboration marks the TV star’s first custom project with the tech brand. Its wireless earbuds, called Beats Fit Pro, come in three muted and earthy colors: Moon (light), Dune (medium), and Earth (deep) and are priced at $199.99. It’s bound to be your next subtle statement accessory, as customers can express their identity through its range of colors and create either monochromatic ‘fits or contrasting looks.

Aside from Kardashian’s now-classic neutral hues, the new earbuds are expected to feature a wingtip design to provide a secure fit, perfect for those hectic mornings at work while easily transitioning into an evening gym workout. Each pair also comes with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive EQ modes, and spatial audio, plus dynamic head tracking (the music’s sound will change as you turn your head) and Apple’s signature H1 chip, which pairs your earbuds to your iPhone or any other Apple device. Beats x Kim will also be compatible with Android phones by downloading the Beats companion app.

“Kim brought her signature minimalist style to the first-ever Beats Fit Pro custom headphones,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services, in an official statement. “We’re excited to offer Beats’ most innovative headphones in a whole new, gorgeous color palette to music fans and fashion lovers alike.”

Courtesy of Beats

When and where can I buy the Beats x Kim collaboration?

Starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, the Beats x Kim collaboration will be officially available for purchase exclusively online at Apple.com/kim. There will also be limited quantities at select Apple Store locations and exclusive authorized retailers, including SSENSE, Selfridges, and Amazon, among others.

While we prep our wallets for the launch of Kim Kardashian’s Beats earbuds, check out the official collab campaign and a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot, below.

Courtesy of Beats

Courtesy of Beats