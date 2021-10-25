The Fendi x SKIMS Collaboration Is Finally Official

Following the recent launch of her socks collection and the restock of her highly-reviewed cotton line, Kim Kardashian finally confirmed that the Fendi x SKIMS collaboration is finally happening after all. On Monday, Oct. 25, Kardashian announced via Instagram the upcoming release of the limited-edition capsule collection, designed by none other than Fendi’s artistic director Kim Jones and Kardashian herself.

“The idea for the collaboration came about when my team and I were sitting around a table at the studio in Rome,” said Jones in an official statement. “Suddenly, all the women went silent and started looking at their phones. I didn’t know what was going on, but they were waiting for the launch of the new SKIMS collection. It was then that I thought: Let’s do something together.”

On Instagram, Kardashian gave fans a sneak peek of what to expect from the upcoming launch, comprising of sheer mesh bralettes and leggings, khaki-colored bodysuits, an olive green “FF” monogram puffer jacket, hot pink sets, and more.

The official announcement of the Fendi x SKIMS capsule collection follows a slew of speculation over the past few months, where Kardashian was initially spotted visiting the Fendi headquarters in Rome back in June. The rumors then intensified when a personal shopper based in the U.K. posted the now-deleted images from the collection in October, but fans were quick to screenshot and share the images all over social media.

“Both FENDI and SKIMS have a cultural power very different from each other, but equally as strong,” said Kardashian in an official statement. “We share a desire to push boundaries, think differently and challenge convention which is why we found so much common ground collaborating on this collection together.”

If you’re wondering how to shop the highly-anticipated launch, check out what to expect from the Fendi x SKIMS collaboration (there’s way more than just shapewear) and how to cop the collection, ahead.

Steven Meisel/Courtesy of SKIMS Steven Meisel/Courtesy of SKIMS

What is the Fendi x SKIMS Collection?

The Fendi x SKIMS collection will include ready-to-wear, swimwear, accessories (bags and footwear), and, of course, underwear, shapewear, and hosiery. Jones and Kardashian drew inspiration from an archive Fendi collection from 1979, designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld, and the upcoming collab will feature a color palette of neutral tones and bold colors, like pink, purple, and red, as well as hybrid Fendi x SKIMS logo.

While SKIMS generally costs around $50 or less, this collaboration with Fendi comes with a high-end price tag. According to WSJ. Magazine, tops and dresses start at $950 and a leather dress (available in eight different shades) goes for $4,200. There’s also a puffer jacket for $2,950 and leggings for $1,100. Additional prices the prices of underwear, shapewear, and hosiery have yet to be confirmed.

Photos by Vanessa Beecroft/Courtesy of SKIMS

When and where is the Fendi x SKIMS collection available?

The Fendi x SKIMS collaboration is set to launch on the official Fendi x SKIMS website on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 9 a.m. EST. In the meantime, you can sign up for the waitlist and get a glimpse of the capsule collection in more detail, ahead, and check back for more updates.