Ganni is back once again with yet another Y2K-throwback release, following the recent launch of its collection with Juicy Couture just the week before. On Wednesday, April 6, the Danish fashion label announced its latest partnership with New Balance for their first-ever collaboration on the sneaker brand’s 2002R silhouette. The campaign, shot by photographer Rosie Marks, features models running through the streets of Copenhagen while sporting the chunky, logo-adorned kicks.

“I am such a big fan of New Balance, I’ve been wearing them since forever,” said Ditte Reffstrup, Creative Director of Ganni, in an official statement. “New Balance’s 2002R style really fits into the Copenhagen way of dressing — we’re always cycling and running somewhere. This shoe is the perfect mix of function and fashion. It’s a huge honor to put a Ganni spin on such an iconic New Balance shoe and we are super excited to be able to create it with so much innovation and recycled materials.”

See how you can get your hands on Ganni and New Balance’s latest sneaker collaboration, ahead.

Courtesy of New Balance

What is the Ganni & New Balance 2002R sneaker collaboration?

Ganni and New Balance are coming out with two exclusive sneaker styles, reworking the 2002R silhouette from the early 2000s. Made from recycled materials under New Balance’s Green Leaf Standard, the shoe will consist of more than 50% recycled content in the upper portion, along with a 5% regrind rubber outsole.

The collaboration’s sneaker design features green and gray color tones, as well as an exclusive Ganni logo print on the panels of the shoe. The Ganni and New Balance 2002R model will be available for purchase in two colorways, including green/cream and gray/rainbow, both priced at $150.

Courtesy of New Balance

When and where can I buy the Ganni & New Balance 2002R sneaker collaboration?

Starting on Wednesday, April 13, the Ganni and New Balance 2002R sneaker collaboration will be available to shop exclusively on NewBalance.com, as well as in select Ganni and New Balance retail stores around the world.

There will also be launch events in celebration of the new release at three Ganni locations around the world, including Ganni’s NP Space in Copenhagen, its newly-opened store in Le Marais, Paris, and the New York City flagship on Mercer Street. You can visit Ganni.com to learn more.

While we wait to cop the upcoming Ganni x New Balance drop, check out the full campaign in more detail, below.

Courtesy of New Balance

Courtesy of New Balance

Courtesy of New Balance

Courtesy of New Balance

Courtesy of New Balance

Courtesy of New Balance

Courtesy of New Balance

Courtesy of New Balance