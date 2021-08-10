Beyoncé hits the rodeo for her new Ivy Park collection.

Queen Bey taps into her Southern roots for her fourth collection with Adidas, titled Ivy Park Rodeo. Inspired by the Black community’s influence on American Western culture, the upcoming release will feature new size-inclusive athleisure styles, footwear, and accessories.

The H-Town queen herself also gave us a sneak peek into her collab in a recent teaser (cowboy hat not included, unfortunately) and on the September 2021 cover of Harper’s Bazaar, which just dropped on Tuesday, rocking an all-denim monogram ensemble.

If you’re looking to spice up your fall wardrobe with Bey, check out more information on what to expect from (and how to cop) the highly anticipated collection, below.

What is the Ivy Park Rodeo collection?

This isn’t Beyonce’s first Ivy Park collection with Adidas, previously launching “This is My Park” and “Icy Park.” Recently, she’s been expanding her fashion line’s categories, including the addition of swimwear and, with Ivy Park Rodeo, a more fashion-forward and trend-focused approach to athleisure.

Ivy Park Rodeo’s collection will offer 58 unisex apparel styles, five footwear styles, and 13 accessories, which will all be priced under $200 and available in inclusive apparel sizes ranging from XXXS to 4X.

Some items to expect include bodysuits and track sets, and patterns, like dark denim monograms and cow prints. The new accessories will feature unisex hats, bags, and even a durag. The footwear will be available in new colorways of the IVP Ultraboost and IVP Forum Mid sneakers. Not to mention, the collection will introduce a new IVP Super Sleek “Chunky,” with a trendy exaggerated outer sole.

Courtesy of Adidas & Ivy Park Rodeo

Courtesy of Adidas & Ivy Park Rodeo

When & Where Does Ivy Park Rodeo Drop?

Beyoncé’s Ivy Park Rodeo will launch on adidas.com on Thursday, Aug. 19 for only 24 hours. A wider global launch is set to drop on the following day, Aug. 20.

You can view the campaign for upcoming Ivy Park Rodeo collection, below, in more detail.

Courtesy of Adidas & Ivy Park Rodeo

Courtesy of Adidas & Ivy Park Rodeo

Courtesy of Adidas & Ivy Park Rodeo