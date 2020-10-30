This New Crocs Collab Combines Gorpcore And Instagram's Favorite Fashion DIYer

Crocs have continued to dominate the fashion space this year. After the brand released some super-hyped clogs designed by Bad Bunny and Justin Bieber, Crocs is back again with yet another coveted pair — this time in collaboration with designer Nicole McLaughlin.

Known for her incredible abilities in upcycling and fashion DIY, McLaughlin has teamed up with Crocs to create her most comfortable outdoor-inspired shoe yet. The Campsite Classic Clog is equipped with fully functional gear, such as an actual working light, a small pouch, a bundle of rope, a compass, along with a collar that has a bungee cinch and loops.

McLaughlin's limited-edition launch was first released on the Project Greenhouse app on Tuesday Oct. 27 as the last drop of a three-part series between Crocs and Project Greenhouse, following collaborations with Carrots and Daily Paper. If you missed your chance on grabbing a pair the first time around, don't fret because Crocs has plans for an even bigger release next month.

If these gorpcore-style Crocs seem like your speed, don't fret there's still a chance to get your hands on a pair, which retail for $79.99. The Nicole McLaughlin x Crocs Campsite Classic Clog will be available at select retailers across the globe starting Tuesday, Nov. 3, and through various online retailers and Crocs.com on Thursday, Nov. 5. Mark your calendars now.

Check out more details from McLaughlin's Campsite clogs in collaboration with Crocs, below.

Courtesy of Crocs/ Project Greenhouse

Courtesy of Crocs/ Project Greenhouse

Courtesy of Crocs/ Project Greenhouse