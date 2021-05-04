Crocs Has A New Streetwear Collab With Palace

Crocs hive, rise up. The foam clog has a new collaboration with Palace, who is set to release the Palace Crocs Classic Clog this Friday, May 7. The desert camo-print shoe comes with 11 Jibbitz charms, including Palace’s triangle logo, a turquoise turtle, and small portrait of the man himself: Jesus.

Crocs have become a staple among streetwear enthusiasts, Gen Z influencers, and chart-topping artists including Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny, and Post Malone over the past few years. Bieber recently dropped his second Crocs collab through his clothing brand Drew House, selling out in under an hour, while Bad Bunny’s glow-in-the-dark clogs sold out in just 16 minutes. According to CNBC, the footwear brand broke records last year with a 64% revenue jump from $281.2 million to $460.1 million.

“Our clog serves as a blank canvas that can fuel the latest trends or conversations,” Crocs senior VP of global product and marketing Michelle Poole told Highsnobiety. “This is why we think we’re becoming more relevant in the streetwear space.”

While more and more people are coming around to the famous “ugly shoe,” Victoria Beckham probably won’t be lining up for the Palace and Crocs clog, saying she’d “rather die” than wear the pair Bieber recently gifted her. That just means more for the rest of us.

The Palace x Crocs Classic Clog will be available in stores and online via Palace’s website on Friday, May 7 at 11 a.m. ET. Check out photos of the shoe below.

Photo by Frank Lebron

Courtesy of Crocs x Palace