This summer will look a whole lot brighter with Telfar’s brand new color for its coveted Shopping Bags out on the streets. On Wednesday, designer Telfar Clemens announced the new shade, a hot neon pink called Azalea, of his mega-popular handbags during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show.

“You know a Telfar bag when you see one,” Williams said before Clemens gifted her the large Shopping Bag in the recently debuted hue. The designer also debuted a range of new seasonal colors that are set to launch, including a mint green, bright blue, and an eggplant purple hue, as well as a sneak peek into Telfar’s upcoming Ugg collaboration.

Williams is no stranger to Telfar. Last February, she wore a sleeveless turtleneck from the brand, shortly before the bags took on a life of their own and became almost impossible to snag. Williams’ stylist Willie Sinclair III often pulls pieces from up-and-coming Black designers, putting the talk show host in designs from Christopher John Rogers, Hanifa, and, of course, Telfar.

“I am a pop culture connoisseur and I do my research; nothing is without intention,” Sinclair told Paper last October. “When new brands and looks cross my radar, I take note and add images to my moodboard to stay inspired. I want viewers to be curious about what Wendy will wear next.”

All three sizes of the handbags will be available in Azalea on Telfar’s website beginning at 10 a.m. EST on Thursday, April 29, during the brand’s weekly drop. Any Telfar head knows that the drops sell out within seconds, so set those alarms and send up the prayers for Thursday.

See the full segment feauring Telfar on The Wendy Williams Show, below.