Zappos is tapping into the nostalgia wave with an exclusive collaboration from Crocs inspired by the 1995 cult classic film Clueless.

Starting on Monday, Feb. 14, the Crocs x Clueless collection is set to release four designs that pay homage to the movie’s four favorite characters: Cher, Dionne, Tai, and Amber. Taking style notes from their best outfits as well as their beloved personas, the four-piece capsule collection replicates Cher and Dionne’s plaid tweed outfits, along with Amber’s signature leopard print and Tai’s super relaxed aesthetic, which is reimagined in a pair of comfy baby blue pool slides.

“Clueless is a cultural touchstone. It’s one of our team’s favorite movies,” Catherine Newell-Hanson, style director for Zappos’ creative studio, told WWD. “[This was] truly a dream project: collaborative and really fun. The Crocs design team and the Zappos creative studio team all rewatched the movie — many of us for the hundredth time — to get inspired. It was honestly a blast to translate elements from the iconic outfits dreamt up by Mona May [the original Clueless costume designer], and to bring each character — and her style and her story arc — to life. It was also fun to combine current trends with ’90s style into one final shoe: Platform clogs? Check. Oversize hardware? Check. Plaid? Forever.”

If you’re the ultimate Clueless fan, you definitely don’t want to miss out on this collection, as it’s expected to sell out quickly. See everything we know about the Crocs x Clueless drop, including what to expect and where to get your hands on a pair of the coveted clogs or slides, ahead.

What is the Crocs x Clueless collaboration?

The Crocs x Clueless capsule collection consists of four designs, each one taking on the persona of the movie’s beloved characters, like “The Cher” ($64.95, with a slight platform) and the “The Dionne” ($54.95), which come in a yellow and black plaid print, respectively, inspired by the best friend duo’s iconic tartan plaid suits. The two clogs also come with a chunky gold chain across the front for that added bling.

Next, “The Amber” ($64.95) takes on the spunky attitude of the stylish redhead with its faux fur-lined soles and leopard printed exterior. Last, “The Tai” ($34.95) comes in the brand’s classic pool slide silhouette to represent the character’s chill personality.

Each style also comes with its own special Jibbitz charms collection, including the movie’s famous tag lines (“As if!”) and motifs, from butterfly clips and cell phones to fuzzy puffs and more. The custom Clueless Jibbitz will be sold separately.

Cher’s yellow plaid platform clogs. Dionne’s black plaid clogs. Amber’s fuzzy-lined and leopard clogs. Tai’s mineral blue slides. Photos Courtesy of Zappos.com

When and where can I buy the Crocs x Clueless Collaboration?

Starting on Monday, Feb. 14, the Crocs x Clueless capsule collection will be sold exclusively on Zappos.com.