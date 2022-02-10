Jung Ho-Yeon Stars In Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2022 Campaign

Shortly after making her on-screen debut for Netflix’s top series Squid Game, Jung Ho-Yeon was an instant breakout star with her role as Sae-byeok. Shortly after the show’s debut in September 2021, the model-turned-actress became the newest global brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton just a month later. Now, her first campaign with her new gig for the French fashion house is finally here.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, Louis Vuitton revealed its Spring 2022 campaign, lensed by British photographer David Sims. The campaign takes inspiration from ‘60s hyper-pop, featuring dazzling stars and colorful neon backdrops. Joining alongside Jung, who made her international modeling debut with Louis Vuitton back in 2016 and has starred in two other campaigns for the luxury brand before, are actors Stacy Martin, Samara Weaving, and Agathe Rousselle, as well as singer Lous and the Yakuza, among others.

The crew is captured mid-motion, teasing the Louis Vuitton’s latest launch of ballgown-inspired ensembles, including lacey gowns, shimmery pieces, and elaborate silhouettes. In the newly-released photos, Jung is seen modeling an oversized blazer paired with dark-washed jeans and studded white boots. She also wears the black blazer with a black lace gown and crystal-embellished footwear while carrying the brand’s coveted handbags.

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton/David Sims

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton/David Sims

After joining the French fashion house as its newest Global House Ambassador for Fashion, Watches, and Jewelry, which also includes global K-pop sensation BTS, Naomi Osaka, Emma Chamberlain, and more, Jung wrote on Instagram back in October, “I’m honored to kickstart my acting career with Louis Vuitton, which I’ve worked with throughout my modeling career. I’m looking forward to the partnership as a global ambassador for the brand.”

View the rest of Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2022 campaign, below.

