Il Bisonte Is The Hottest It-Bag Brand You Need To Own

Say goodbye to the bags that find themselves in your closet resale pile and hello to the world of Il Bisonte, the answer to every fashion girl’s prayers. The brand was founded 55 years ago in Tuscany and has steadily built a cult following among insiders by defining luxury for the cool girl, with versatile, ethically produced styles and an element of fresh minimalism.

As a guest of Il Bisonte, I got a sneak peak at the latest Spring/Summer 2025 collection at its boutique in Milan, nestled on a quiet side street not far from Via Monte Napoleone. The boutique is warm and inviting, and the edit is precise yet bountiful. You can see why the fashion set gravitates toward Il Bisonte: The rainbow assortment of vegetable-tanned leather goods can satisfy just about anyone. Here’s a preview of what’s upcoming for Spring 2025 — and what’s available to buy now.

The Elisa

Courtesy of Il Bisonte

On the heels of a busy Fashion Month, the girls on the go know that everything we need for work, play, and beyond can’t fit into tiny bags. Having to decide between your phone and your wallet because your bag is too small is a travesty. Il Bisonte’s Elisa line, available beginning in January 2025, offers the luxury of space and comes in three silhouettes: a bucket bag, shoulder bag, and tote bag, all accented with a luxurious knot. Carry the bucket or the tote if you need to schlep a laptop, or grab the shoulder bag as a cute accessory for a dinner.

The Anna

Courtesy of Il Bisonte

The Anna line — also available in January 2025 — proves minimalism doesn’t have to mean boring. Subtle details make a simple bag interesting, like the leather flap on this design. The Anna comes in both a shoulder bag and a tote. This is your new daily driver, with no novelty stunts or excessive embellishments in sight, just elegant, pragmatic design.