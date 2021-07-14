Indya Moore’s Tommy Hilfiger Collection Takes Cues From Aaliyah

After collaborating with such big names as Zendaya and H.E.R., Tommy Hilfiger’s next partnership is with Indya Moore, which is available now to add to your summer and early fall wardrobes. The actor and activist’s special capsule collection, titled Tommy x Indya, is all about celebrating the diversity and uniqueness of the world while practicing the belief that great style knows no boundaries.

For those familiar with the brand’s history, this new collaboration takes major cues from Tommy fan and late R&B artist Aaliyah. “One of my favorite artist, Aaliyah, rocked Tommy and she was such a beautiful, incredible, and iconic person,” Moore shared with NYLON. “In my opinion she solidified so much of what makes Tommy Hilfiger magnificent by the way that she wore Tommy.”

Since the late singer was one of the first women to pioneer wearing baggy oversized men’s clothing, particularly Tommy Hilfiger, it makes perfect sense to see how Moore would look to her and other great inspirations from the American label’s archive. One of the more prominent pieces is Aaliyah’s Tommy logo bandeau top that has been reimagined in this collection to say “Indya” in script.

Aside from the iconic top, the non-gender-conforming, size-inclusive collection features an array of Tommy classics all redesigned with everyone in mind. From undergarments and oversized oxford shirts to pinstriped pants, there is truly something here for any type of style.

“This capsule goes beyond great style,” said Moore in an official statement. “It breaks a cycle and sets a new standard across the industry. Too many people are made to feel that something is wrong with them just for being themselves. It means everything to me to know that with our capsule, no one is made to feel wrong or different or broken. Everyone works perfectly for this collection, no matter who they are.”

The new Tommy x Indya capsule collection is now available on Tommy.com. Below, take a closer look at Moore alongside other changemakers and activists Gia Love, Corey Walker, Chella Man, and Pidgeon in the new campaign.

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

