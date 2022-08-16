ITZY Lands A New Fashion Campaign & Global Brand Ambassador Deal

Fresh off the release of their seven-track EP album, Checkmate, and on top of a jam-packed summer schedule, ITZY (consisting of members Ryujin, Yeji, Chaeryoung, Yuna, and Lia) is adding yet another fashion accomplishment to their list by partnering with Charles & Keith for its latest Fall 2022 campaign — and being named its newest global brand ambassadors.

Starting on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Singapore-based fashion brand, known for its stylish footwear, handbags, and accessories, kicks off new campaign photos debuting its “Lula” series. The five-member girl group can be seen sporting a range of sleek patent leather accessories, including the Lula belted bag, as well as platform Lula shoes, which come in trendy silhouettes, like chunky boots, heels, and even loafers. Both the Lula handbags and shoes are available in vibrant colorways, including black, white, red, and teal.

ITZY’s appointment as global brand ambassadors comes as no surprise for their loyal fanbase, Midzy, as the stylish K-pop girl group is known for coordinating in matching bold ensembles. After their highly-anticipated debut back in 2019 with their hit track “Dalla Dalla,” the girls have since trailblazed through the charts with songs that play on themes of independence and self-love.

“It’s an honor to be introduced as the new global brand ambassadors of Charles & Keith,” the quintet said in an official statement. “We’re so excited for this new relationship as we’ll be able to show our unique chemistry, and the many new sides of ITZY with the brand. Please stay tuned for more ITZY and Charles & Keith moments in the future!”

Charles & Keith co-founder Keith Wong added, “We could not be more thrilled to have ITZY join the Charles & Keith family as the newest face of our brand. As the voice of a new generation, the ITZY girls aren’t afraid to be true to themselves, and that’s what makes them the perfect addition to our family.”

The Fall 2022 collection is available for purchase in retail stores and exclusively on CharlesKeith.com. You can check out ITZY in Charles & Keith’s full campaign, lensed by Kim Hee June, below.

Photo by Kim Hee June

Photo by Kim Hee June

Photo by Kim Hee June

Photo by Kim Hee June