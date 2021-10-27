Jean Paul Gaultier Is Now Offering Vintage And Rentals

Months after its abrupt announcement that signaled the “end of an era” back in May 2021, shoppers and longtime fans of Jean Paul Gaultier were scrambling to find the designer’s highly sought-after items on resale sites like Depop and The RealReal. But what if we told you that JPG has made it way easier to cop pieces from its past collections, or even rent them?

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, the French fashion brand, whose designs have been worn and adored by the likes of many, including but not limited to Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, Beyoncé, Cardi B, and more, announced the revamp of its e-commerce website, along with a few new launches that take secondhand shopping the brand into its own hands.

First, a ready-to-wear collection inspired by Gaultier’s favorite theme “Les Punks,” as well as offering a rental service so fans can temporarily own archive designs from the ‘80s and ‘90s. The new venture will be priced between €150 (about $175) for a scarf to €700 (about $813) for teh designer’s signature cage-style evening dress. The soon-to-go-live initial launch will offer up to 30 pieces for rent, which you can see some select styles, below.

“We will renew the offer, depending on the trends, for example if we see certain items in the vintage market trending or inflating,” Antoine Gagey, Managing Director at Jean Paul Gaultier, told WWD. “The idea is to renew, to surprise the customer and to give them the opportunity to wear different pieces of Jean Paul Gaultier that they will not be able to buy simply because they don’t exist. These are samples.”

Photos Courtesy of Jean Paul Gaultier

Plus, Jean Paul Gaultier sourced from longtime clients and resellers to create a collection of vintage items for sale. So far, there are about 50 collected pieces that will be available to shop, from jewelry to outerwear. Already online are about a dozen items, ranging in price from €150 (about $175) for a printed scarf to €530 (about $615) for a vintage tartan jacket.

Starting now, you can now shop all of the new items on JeanPaulGaultier.com, with the brand’s rental service expected to launch soon. In the meantime, you can get a sneak peek of some vintage pieces up for grabs, below.