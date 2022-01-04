2022 is finally here and it seems we’re bringing our favorite beaded phone charms even into the new year. On Saturday, Jan. 1, Jisoo from Blackpink celebrated the fresh start with a super adorable mirror selfie on Instagram, as the singer and Snowdrop star was seen posing in front of Ettore Sottsass’ popular ‘70s-era mirror wearing a comfy “J’Adore Paris” baseball-style tee from Dior.

But fans quickly noticed that the Jisoo was showing off her new phone accessories, too. In the series of photos, she also has a purple-and-pink beaded phone wristlet from the London-based brand String Ting — the out-of-stock-for-now “Purple Haze” phone strap, to be exact — along with a crystal bunny charm to complement her new phone case from the recent (and also sold out) Blackpink x Casetify collaboration.

This isn’t the first time a Blackpink member showed off the beloved beaded accessory from String Ting. Back in August, Rosé was seen in the brand’s multicolored pearl design, and Jennie recently rocked an all-black beaded style in December.

Following the girl group’s Instagram posts, String Ting’s founder and designer Rachel Steed-Middleton exclusively told NYLON, “Seeing Rosé, Jennie, and now Jisoo in String Ting is so exciting! I have so much respect for them as artists and strong women. They have been so incredibly generous in their support. Their fans are so welcoming — it has been really nice to share a mutual excitement since the Tings were first spotted on the girls in the summer.”

Steed-Middleton also added, “I’m also excited about their new Blackpink x Casetify collab. They were kind enough to send the whole collection. I’ve been styling the cases with different Tings throughout the holiday, so you can imagine my excitement when I saw they were doing the same.”

If you’re looking to elevate your mirror selfies with Jisoo’s “Purple Haze” String Ting, you might want to mark your calendars and keep your eyes peeled online, as the sought-after design, which retails for $48.15, is expected to be restocked in the first week of February on stringting.com.