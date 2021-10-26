String Ting Expands Into Clothing With Upcycled Vintage

The beloved techcessory company String Ting is going vintage with an exclusive upcycled clothing collection.

Starting on Thursday, Oct. 28, the celebrity-approved brand, known for its trendy beaded phone charms, will be launching 100 one-of-a-kind pieces featuring illustrations from the London-based cartoonist Jiro Bevis, on top of new accessories set to be released in drops for the upcoming holiday season. The new launch follows its most recent collab with British brand Hillier Bartley, which included limited-edition beaded wristlets.

String Ting’s upcycled clothing line is set to include an array of reworked closet essentials sourced from luxury designers and sportswear brands to brighten up your fall wardrobe. You can expect a range of slouchy tees, denim staples, oversized button-downs, and rugby polo shirts, along with doodles of cartoon bunnies and characters (serving as the brand’s mascots) screen-printed on each garment. We’ve definitely got our eye on some standout pieces from the upcoming collection, like a vintage Burberry trench coat, Saint Laurent Harrington jacket, and a striped Benetton rugby shirt.

Peckham-based String Ting first got its start following the rise of the craftcore-inspired trend back in 2020, releasing vibrant and kitschy designs with a hint of childhood and early-aughts nostalgia. The brand’s line of brightly colored beads, heart-shaped charms, and smiley motifs have elevated the mirror selfie game. In just under two years, String Ting’s whimsical phone charms have since been worn by such celebrities as Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Kaia Gerber. Not to mention, the brand also has a collaboration with the popular phone case brand Wildflower Cases under its belt.

“String Tings are super happy one-of-a-kind pieces so it only made sense that if we were going to get excited about clothes,” founder Rachel Steed-Middleton exclusively told NYLON. “They would have to have that same spirit as the Tings of being fun, chic, and a little irreverent yet somehow humble at the same time. Our brand mascots are totally the peeps for the job.”

Starting Thursday, Oct. 28, String Ting’s limited-edition vintage clothing line (with items priced between £25 through £250, about $35 to $345) will be available to shop on StringTing.com. In the meantime, you can view the pieces from the campaign in more detail, ahead.

