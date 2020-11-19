Celebrity stylist Karla Welch has joined forces with Eddie Bauer on an '80s-inspired collection of outdoor and performance wear that is sure to stand out on the hiking trail.

The limited-edition collaboration is full of bright neons and archive prints to take you from the living room to the wilderness, including cozy thermal tops, leggings, colorblock fleece jackets, and bright puffer coats. Sizes range from XS to 3X while prices start at $18 for the mountain-print face mask and max out at $219 for the hooded puffer coat.

"When I was a teen, my walls were covered in ads from Esprit and Benetton and of course, I wanted my closet to be FULL of all their clothes...(it wasn't). But for a moody kid, I loved loved loved the joyfulness of those campaigns. So when I started on my collection with @eddiebauer I wanted that fun spirit to be reflected in all of it," Welch wrote on Instagram. "Another thing about me, is that being in the woods hiking is probably my most favorite thing in the world to do! So I'm very proud to present this bit of madness - perfect for hikers and city slickers alike!"

Welch, known primarily for her work dressing Justin Bieber and Tracee Ellis Ross, has been focused on a range of collaborations recently. She recently launched a collection with Levi's, as well as a line of period underwear called The Period Company. Welch noted that in honor of her latest collab, Eddie Bauer has made "an incredibly generous donation" to American Forests.

Check out photos from the Eddie Bauer x Karla Welch collection, below, and shop it on Eddie Bauer's website now.

Courtesy of Eddie Bauer

