Kate Moss Went Back To The '90s For Heaven By Marc Jacobs Campaign

Who do you turn to for a collection inspired by the '90s? The correct answer is Kate Moss. For Heaven by Marc Jacobs' Spring 2021 collection, which dropped on Wednesday, the designer looked to the alt and subcultures of the decade when Kate Moss reigned supreme.

For the campaign, shot by Harley Weir, Moss is joined by fellow '90s icon Brian Molko from Placebo, singer-songwriter Rex Orange County, and models Lily McMenamy and Georgia Palmer. The collection mixes aesthetics from grunge and candy ravers, resulting in printed babydoll dresses, crocheted bags, embroidered caps, gummy-bear jewelry, tartan skirts, and more.

While Moss may have been the queen of '90s fashion, Jacobs would have been remiss to not involve her daughter and budding supermodel Lila Moss in a collection inspired by the youth. The 18-year-old model stars alongside Jude Law's daughter, 20-year-old Iris Law, in the collection's lookbook.

The Moss women have a long history with Jacobs, one that's still being written now that Lila has entered the modeling space. Last July, she fronted the campaign for Marc Jacobs' Perfect fragrance.

Check out the photos from the new Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign, below, and visit Heaven's website to shop the new collection.

