Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Formal ceremonies, parties, concerts, and more happened across the pond all weekend long to honor Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of royal service, and the biggest celebration happened on Sunday, June 5, at Buckingham Palace. The major event, known as the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, included celebrity appearances from the likes of supermodel Kate Moss, who joined a parade of double-decker buses that made their way through London.

Moss’ outfit was a tribute to her British roots and a sartorial shout-out to her ‘90s runway days, as well, as her vintage Union Jack blazer is actually what she wore on the catwalk for John Galliano’s Spring 1993 show. Titled “Olivia the Filibuster,” the collection’s easily recognizable flag motif was incorporated into a number of looks, including on Moss, which was paired with a baby blue sheer maxi skirt. Fast-forward three decades later, and Moss wore her Union Jack blazer with a black slip gown, red heels, and layered jewelry. A timeless throwback, indeed.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Guy Marineau/Condé Nast/Shutterstock

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks from the past week, including Cardi B’s Pride catsuit, Bella Hadid’s bike shorts, Kristen Stewart’s Chanel sequin look, and more.

Olivia Rodrigo

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Olivia Rodrigo wore vintage Jean Paul Gaultier, paired with jewelry from Outhouse, Panconesi, Cathy Waterman, and Fernando Jorge.

Sydney Sweeney

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Also at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Sydney Sweeney wore a custom Miu Miu mini skirt, along with a matching pink cropped shirt and silver heels.

Cardi B

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cardi B celebrated Pride in Los Angeles’ West Hollywood neighborhood over the weekend wearing a festive rainbow-colored catsuit.

Bella Hadid

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Out and about in New York City, Bella Hadid wore an athleisure-leaning outfit, including an oversized colorful cardigan, Nike Bike shorts, and Salomon sneakers.

Storm Reid

Unique Nicole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Storm Reid channeled cottagecore at the 2022 Ladylike Women Of Excellence Awards fashion show, wearing a Zimmermann puffy-sleeved floral dress and bright orange heels.

Kristen Stewart

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the New York premiere of her new film Crimes of the Future, Kristen Stewart wore a sequined jumpsuit from Chanel.

Megan Thee Stallion

Araya Doheny/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion attended the second season premiere of P-Valley in a pink cutout gown from Julian Mendez Couture.

Hailey Bieber

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Spotted in Brooklyn, Hailey Bieber’s casual ‘fit included a vest as a top, baggy tailored pants, black brogues, and an oversized, distressed brown leather jacket.

Dixie D’Amelio

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dixie D’Amelio wore a baggy look from Amiri to celebrate her Flaunt Magazine cover at the Los Angeles-based brand’s boutique.

Emma Roberts

Donato Sardella/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emma Roberts attended the store opening party for By Far in Los Angeles wearing a leopard-print blouse, flared jeans, and By Far accessories.

Karrueche Tran

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Karrueche Tran attended the premiere of the new film Hustle in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier gown.

Selena Gomez

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Selena Gomez made an appearance at the “Giving Back Generation” event in Los Angeles wearing an Anine Bing blazer with a white tee, jeans, and black heels.