Kendall Jenner Is The Ultimate Calvin Klein City Girl In These Exclusive BTS Images

Calvin Klein never misses. Lately, the brand has had some especially relevant faces leading its campaigns, like The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White (yes, we’re thinking about that couch) to BLACKPINK’s Jennie. Now, there’s a new face joining the ranks of the Calvin Klein family: Kendall Jenner.

In the brand’s Spring 2024 campaign out Feb. 13, Jenner gives a modern take on power dressing. Calvin Klein highlights its latest pieces on the model — like a relaxed trench, a structured stretch blazer and matching wide-leg trousers, and more — for a wardrobe update that’s both sophisticated and effortlessly sensual.

Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Calvin Klein 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

In addition to the timeless campaign, NYLON is sharing exclusive images of Jenner behind the scenes, shot by Mert Alas — whose recent work includes the brand’s campaigns starring White and Idris Elba. Calvin Klein’s Spring 2024 collection is now available on calvinklein.com. See exclusive photos of Jenner’s campaign, below.