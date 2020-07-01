Kendall Jenner Shot Her Own Photos For Burberry’s New Campaign

Kendall Jenner dusted off her photography skills to do a DIY shoot for Burberry's latest campaign — her second with the British heritage brand. The model starred in and shot the self-portraits on her own computer for Burberry's new TB Summer Monogram collection at her Los Angeles home (in line with social distancing measures, of course).

“Riccardo [Tisci] wanted to collaborate closely with me to bring this collection to life in a number of ways — he encouraged me to interpret the campaign myself, which was such an exciting opportunity," Jenner said in an official statement. "I loved being able to add my own personal touch to the campaign as I captured the collection through a series of self-portraits that I took at home... The collection and campaign are also completely my vibe — that relaxed summer spirit really resonates with me as a California girl."

Tisci also worked with photographer Nick Knight and art director Peter Saville, Riccardo to transform Jenner into a CGI avatar for the collection's campaign video. She plays four different characters within a digital world of swimming pools and skate parks. "I really loved being a part of this creative process, watching it evolve from the physical to the digital, blending reality and fantasy," said Jenner.

Burberry isn't the first fashion brand to go DIY with its campaigns, as photoshoots in quarantine have become much scrappier once lockdowns were enforced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Publications like Vogue Italia and i-D turned to FaceTime photoshoots for editorials and cover stories, while Jacquemus also shot a campaign at home via FaceTime with a crew of celebrity models, including Bella Hadid and Barbie Ferreira.

Check out the rest of Jenner's campaign photos below, and see more of Burberry's TB Summer Monogram collection on the brand's website. Plus, Burberry created its own summer-friendly playlist to celebrate the new launch, which you can listen to on Spotify now.

