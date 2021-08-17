Kylie Jenner is diving into yet another business and it’s all about swimwear.

The 24-year-old beauty mogul is adding a new fashion line to her empire, called Kylie Swim. On Monday, Aug. 16, Jenner gave her followers a sneak peek into the upcoming collection via Instagram Stories, snapping some behind-the-scenes pics with the caption, “working on @kylieswim and i can't wait to share.” On Tuesday, she posted a Polaroid photo of her in one of the brand’s new suits on Instagram and tagged the account.

Although the line has yet to launch, so far, it seems like we can expect it to feature warm hues and ‘80s-style, high-cut one-pieces, gradient bikinis, and glitter cover-ups. The official Instagram account for Kylie Swim, which has already garnered over 144,000 followers, with only the bio that reads, “Coming soon...” and a re-post of Jenner’s new swimsuit photo.

This definitely isn’t Jenner’s first endeavor into the world of fashion. She also has a joint brand, Kendall + Kylie, alongside her model sis Kendall. Not to mention, she’s founded two very successful mega brands Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics. She’s also familiar with swimwear design, as Kendall + Kylie also offers the category alongside apparel, outerwear, and accessories.

It seems like Jenner has had the collection in the works for some time. Back in May 2021, WWD reported that the young starlet requested trademarks for “Kylie Swim” and “Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner,” and her first solo clothing line is set to include items like swimwear, beach cover-ups, sunglasses, and towels — just to name a few.

Be sure to check back here for more updates on the highly anticipated launch of Kylie Swim. In the meantime, you can get a glimpse into the swimwear line, below.