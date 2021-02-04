Levi's And Pokémon Are Releasing A ‘90s-Inspired Collection

Following hit collaborations with Hello Kitty and Super Mario, Levi's is continuing its streak of cartoon-loving collections with Pokémon in honor of the the iconic Japanese show's 25th anniversary.

Set to release on Monday, Feb. 15, the upcoming launch is inspired by the first season of the original animated series in classic '90s silhouettes that Levi's is truly known for. The collection includes a wide range of denim, T-shirts, fleece, tops, bottoms, and accessories that feature some of the show's beloved characters, such as Ash Ketchum, Misty, Pikachu, and Jigglypuff.

"It's so fun to hear people talk about their love of Pokémon. Everyone has their favorite," Karyn Hillman, Chief Product Officer at Levi Strauss & Co, said in an official statement. "The fact that we had this ability to play and create with so many iconic Pokémon and characters, was really a special experience. It's such a thoughtful collection that respects and celebrates the world of Pokémon, and it was so cool mixing our icons and history with theirs — it's nostalgic and optimistic, with a little bit of escapism."

The collaboration toes the line between cosplay and fashion-forward style, from a short-and-tank resembling Misty's signature outfit and Ash-inspired trucker hat to a vintage-inspired denim pieces embroidered with Pikachu and lightning bolts or covered in a Pokémon motif.

The Levi's x Pokémon collection, which ranges in price from $20 to $148, will be available worldwide on Levis.com, the Levi's app, in Levi's stores, and in select wholesalers. Like Ash, you'll want to catch all of these styles but for now, you can take a closer look at more of the collection and campaign, below.

Courtesy of Levi's

Courtesy of Levi's

Courtesy of Levi's

Courtesy of Levi's

Courtesy of Levi's