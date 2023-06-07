Coach's Winter 2023 Collection Is Co-Curated By Lil Nas X

On Wednesday, Coach debuted Stuart Vevers’s Winter 2023 collection, a continuation of the creative director’s vision of Coach’s American heritage, seen through the lens of youth counterculture. The collection also includes “The Lil Nas X Drop,” which was curated by Lil Nas X, featuring pieces designed by Coach. The artist was tapped as a global ambassador at Coach in September 2022, walking the runway at Coach’s Spring 2023 New York Fashion Week show.

To debut the collection, Coach released a lookbook comprised of mirror selfies taken by its Coach family, captured at the Park Avenue Armory, where the runway show took place. The latest collection features American archetypes like the leather biker and shearling jackets, combined with youthful acid graphics and an archival Bonnie Cashin leopard print modernized for today. It also reimagines the “little black dress” in sheer tulle embroidered in hearts, and a glitter iteration finished with sequins.

Courtesy of Coach

In the collection, Coach referenced Lil Nas X’s individual style and sense of color as points of inspiration. Vevers and Lil Nas X even worked together to select and customize his favorite pieces, including shearling coats in pop colors, graphics inspired by concert merch, and an American varsity jacket personalized with patches.

“Our Winter collection is inspired by my belief that fashion is about exploring and celebrating all of who you are,” Vevers said in a press release. “To create the collection, we twisted the Coach archives and were also inspired by Lil Nas X’s connection to music and nightlife.” Lil Nas X was also recently featured in Coach’s “In My Tabby” campaign, taking him from artist to model to fashion curator and collaborator in the space of mere months.

