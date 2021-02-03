Jacquelyn Greenfield
16 Not-So-Basic Lingerie Pieces To Show Off On Valentine’s Day

From sheer catsuits to peekaboo bras and lace gloves.

There's a wide unspoken understanding that Valentine's Day is somewhat of a “cheesy” holiday. The extensive amount of oversized teddy bears and flowers all decked out in bright shades of pink and red can seem kinda kitschy and too much — and yet, we still love it.

But instead of gifts and sweets this Valentine's Day, we have our eyes on all of the silky and racy lingerie offerings to celebrate the lovecore holiday. There have been a ton of brands and designers releasing all kinds of alluring bras, bustiers, hosiery, and everything in between, from Rihanna-approved Savage X Fenty gloves and d.bleu.dazzled sparkling tights to an ethically made matching set from indie brand Mary Young. Plus, special occasion or not, it's always a good time to show yourself some love with new undergarments to help you feel your sexiest.

Whether you want to show out for your partner or just be a hot girl for yourself in the mirror, find 16 different lingerie pieces to add some spice to your Valentine's Day, below.

Destiny Set
I.AM.GIA.

Change up the typical pink and red with this vibrant violet cut-out corset top.

Mesh & Lace Skirt Set Black Curvy
Love, Vera

This super sleek three-piece set is super flirty in a dot mesh material.

Never Say Never Brazilian Thong
Cosabella

This red Brazilian thong has two adorable satin ties on both sides of the hips.

Rya Collection Darling Cover-Up
Dia & Co

Who doesn't want to parade around in a gorgeous sheer lace robe?

Calvin Klein UO Exclusive Mesh Heart Bralette
Urban Outfitters

You can never go wrong with a black mesh bralette.

Layla Red Babydoll Set
Honey Birdette

This classic red babydoll set screams Valentine's Day.

Candy Hearts Mesh Gloves
Savage x Fenty

Rihanna knew what she was doing with these long mesh gloves.

Romy Suspender Belt
Journelle

This suspender belt can be worn from day to night, especially in this bubble gum pink.

Cherry Blush
Fruity Booty

This blush-colored thong is very fitting for V-Day and beyond.

Remi Bra
Mary Young

Take your black bralette up a notch with this super adorable frill hem.

Bow Embroidery Peekaboo Bra
Fleur Du Mal

Wrap yourself up like a box of chocolate with this tie-front peekaboo bra.

LUDIQUE Infinity Sheer Catsuit
Anya Lust

This daring catsuit can be worn with black underwear underneath.

VERY SEXY Bondage Teddy
Victoria's Secret

If you've ever been curious about exploring BDSM or letting your inner Kitty Kween Kat from Euphoria shine, give this cut-out bondage teddy a try.

Mila Red Intimates Bodysuit
Lounge Underwear

A classic red bodysuit is a V-Day staple.

Ophelie Embroidery Garter Belt
For Love & Lemons

Channel spring with this lavender embroidered and pleated garter belt.

"Meteor" Crystallized Suspender Fishnets
d.bleu.dazzled

d.bleu.dazzled makes custom tights and fishnets to take any look to the next level.