Rihanna has been busy on social media teasing the upcoming Valentine's Day collection for Savage X Fenty, but the wait is finally over. The new collection is available now, along with a campaign starring Rihanna, Miguel and his wife Nazanin Mandi, Alek Wek, Chinqpink, and Lulu Bonfils.

Savage X Fenty's V-day shop includes four categories: Candy Hearts, Seamless Fishnet, Linking Hearts, and new styles in its menswear category, all in classic lovecore hues. There's something for everyone, whether you're celebrating the holiday with a roster of loves or happily spending it alone, from mesh bras and strappy garter belts to an oversized sleep satin smoking jacket, a mesh halter slip, and more.

Savage X Fenty was busy at work during 2020, adapting to the growing changes amid the COVID pandemic with ease. The brand produced a campaign with Rihanna at home, dropped numerous collections, and even managed to put on a heavily-streamed fashion show for Amazon. We have a feeling the brand will go even bigger in the new year.

As usual, the collection is inclusive with sizes ranging from 32A to 42DD and XS to 3X and prices starting at $12.95 and topping out at $79.95.

Check out the campaign below, along with a video of Rihanna modeling the collection herself. You can shop the new Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day collection over on the Savage website now.

Courtesy of Savage x Fenty

Courtesy of Savage x Fenty

Courtesy of Savage x Fenty

Courtesy of Savage x Fenty

Courtesy of Savage x Fenty

Courtesy of Savage x Fenty

Courtesy of Savage x Fenty

Courtesy of Savage x Fenty

Courtesy of Savage x Fenty