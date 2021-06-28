Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Lizzo is never one to shy away from making a statement when it comes to fashion; from her “Protect Black People” mini bag to wearing a Christian Siriano “Vote” dress at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, the pop star knows the power of sending a message through clothes. Her latest look from over the weekend, styled by Jason Rembert, was all about solidifying her muse status as on par with Mona Lisa — and we 100-percent agree.

Lizzo’s custom corset top was made by Rusty Reconstructed and features a photo of herself printed over the famous painting. She completed her going-out look with a fuzzy pink cardigan-and-skirt set, a matching Prada bag, and black Bottega Veneta sandal heels.

The singer shared her outfit on Instagram with a slideshow and the caption “❤️‍🔥LIZZO LISA❤️‍🔥.” She also posted a video of her ‘fit and her two-tone hair, adding “🗣PUT ME IN THE LOUVRE HOE😤.” We would love to see it.

Ahead, check out of the rest of our favorite celebrity looks, including Florence Pugh’s Prada combat boots, Rihanna in vintage Dior, and more.

Millie Bobby Brown

Strawberry Dress whomst? Millie Bobby Brown is making the strawberry sweater vest a thing.

Soko

Courtesy of RE/DONE

Soko stopped by RE/DONE’s first-ever flea market this weekend in Los Angeles, wearing the brand’s Heritage Cotton Classic Tee in Faded Crimson and Levi’s ‘70s Loose Flare Jean in Indigo.

Ellie Goulding

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ellie Goulding attended the Cartier Queen’s Cup Final in Egham, England, dressed in a floral look by Olivia Creighton.

Paris Jackson

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paris Jackson wore a Vivienne Westwood midi dress and platform heels while attending a benefit event for The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian is keeping up with her pop-punk aesthetic in an all-black ‘fit, consisting of Sandy Liang’s Icing Top and a Liza Mini Skirt by Mother Of All.

Miley Cyrus

Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/Peacock

Miley Cyrus hosted her Pride special for NBC’s Peacock wearing plenty of high-fashion looks. For her performance with Orville Peck, she wore a rainbow-studded tailored look from Christopher John Rogers.

Bella Hadid

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Bella Hadid has been traipsing through Paris for men’s fashion week. She was spotted in this Margiela sweater vest over a collared shirt and paired with leather pants, chunky black boots, and the Rita Necklace from Agmes.

H.E.R.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

H.E.R. attended the Culture Creators Innovators & Leaders Awards over the weekend wearing a fitted dress in a dreamy blue print and matching Nike high-tops.

Doja Cat

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Doja Cat celebrated the release of her new album Planet Her wearing a lavender corset top and matching skirt with neon yellow ruffles.

Gigi Hadid

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid showed off the H&M x Brock collaboration’s floral tank and jeans, which she paired with a pink dress shirt and Paris Texas ankle boots.

Rihanna

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Rihanna was spotted in New York City alongside her boyfriend A$AP Rocky wearing a vintage John Galliano for Dior dress from 2002, Tom Ford strappy sandal heels, a Dior necklace, Fendi bag, and fuzzy bucket hat from Emma Brewin.

Slick Woods

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Slick Woods sat front row for Rhude’s Spring 2022 runway show in Los Angeles wearing a printed sweater and Marcell Von Berlin thigh-high boots.

Karrueche Tran

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Karrueche Tran attended Rhude’s runway show, too, wearing an all-white matching set and statement heels.

Iris Law

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Iris Law attended Bvlgari’s Magnifica Gala dinner in London wearing a cut-out sequined gown by Roberto Cavalli.

Mary J. Blige

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mary J. Blige made a dazzling red carpet appearance for her new Amazon Prime documentary My Life in an Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture look.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh wore head-to-toe Prada to help promote her upcoming Marvel film Black Widow. Her self-titled “Prada Strut” comes courtesy of some very sturdy combat boots.

Diplo

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Diplo channeled his inner health goth while stopping by the Alo House, hosted by Alo Yoga, over the weekend in Los Angeles.