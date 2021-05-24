Fashion
NYLON Fit Picks: Lizzo’s New Mini Bag, Alexa Chung’s Feather Boa, & More Celebrity Looks
A weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.
Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.
Lizzo is still aboard the tiny handbag train. Over the weekend, she stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a lavender strapless dress and carrying a small top-handle bag with an important statement. Lizzo’s powder blue Cise accessory is embossed with the words “Protect Black People,” and is also reasonably affordable at $150.
Lizzo has always been outspoken when it comes to her support for racial justice in America, and now she’s extended that message to her closet.
“Having a Black woman as vice president would be great because I’m just always rooting for Black people. But I want actual change to happen…in the laws. And not just on the outside, you know?” she told Vogue during her October 2020 cover story just before the presidential election. “Not a temporary fix to a deep-rooted, systemic issue. A lot of times I feel like we get distracted by the veneer of things. If things appear to be better, but they’re not actually better, we lose our sense of protest.”
Take a gander at Lizzo’s full going-out look below, including a close-up of That Bag.
Below, Alexa Chung’s very familiar feather boa from Gucci, HAIM’s matching outfits, Anya Taylor-Joy’s SNL after-party dress, and more must-see celebrity fashion moments from this week.
Addison Rae
Addison Rae wore a camouflage mini dress and gladiator sandals on the ‘gram.
Flo Milli
Flo Milli was the tiger queen in a printed matching set during a shoot for Brick magazine.
Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy wore a feather-trim gown by Alexandre Vauthier while going out for the SNL after-party this weekend.
HAIM
The women of Haim wore looks from Supriya Lele’s Fall 2021 collection for their performance at Glastonbury's Live at Worthy Farm.
Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung wore a colorful Gucci look, including Harry Styles’ feather boa, while hosting a private dinner for the luxury brand.
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh wore a checkered Giambattista Valli dress while doing press for Black Widow.
Emma Corrin
Emma Corrin wore a sheer Charlotte Knowles dress for a birthday dinner.
Ilana Glazer
Ilana Glazer showed off her growing baby bump in lilac Kenzo.
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union showed some love for Sade in the singer’s T-shirt.
Emma Stone
Emma Stone made her red carpet return in a Louis Vuitton suit for the premiere of Cruella.
Marsai Martin
Marsai wore a full Nina Ricci houndstooth look to the Cruella premiere.
Dixie And Charli D’Amelio
Charli wore a strapless Nicole + Felicia dress while Dixie wore a metallic Dolce & Gabbana look to the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton attended the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards wearing a Philipp Plein dress she described as “the perfect dress with the right amount of sparkle.”
Rihanna
Rihanna got her hands on a Telfar track jacket, pairing it with gold chains and lace-up sandals.