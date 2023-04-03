Ice Spice, Ethel Cain, & Lil Uzi Vert Star In Heaven's Spring 2023 Campaign

Marc Jacobs Heaven has proved itself to be hyper on the pulse of the pop cultural zeitgeist. Back in February, it meshed together Hollywood hype, fashion fever, and White Lotus fanaticism to put Tara Reid, Michael Imperioli, and Sandy Liang (and a slew of the industry’s other dewy new faces) together on a couch for its Deftones-themed Spring 2023 capsule collection in collaboration with Stray Rats. In March, it tapped our collective murderous mother M3GAN as its latest model, another big-brained marketing maneuver.

Now, none other than rap’s biggest It girl (and the people’s princess) Ice Spice is making her modeling debut with the brand, alongside another torrent of big names — Lil Uzi Vert, Liv Tyler, Ethel Cain, Michèle Lamy, and Yves Tumor — for Heaven’s Spring 2023 Campaign.

Shot by Harley Weir in Los Angeles in February, and styled Danielle Emerson, the Western-themed campaign is a huge throwback to the aughts, with cheerleader-inspired mini dresses, pink netted cover-ups, star-printed tees and tank tops, and more. The multi-drop collection also includes a full range of accessories, including star earrings, necklaces, and pins. Select items were made in partnership with Los Angeles-based brand Come Tees by Sonya Sombreuil.

For her modeling debut, Ice Spice is dressed in the collection’s tan star-printed mini dress and sky-high platform boots, while toting Heaven’s re-launched cufflinks bag, a remake of Paris Hilton’s iconic staple from the ‘00s. The purse, created in collaboration with the bag’s original designer, Linz, features working handcuffs as part of the strap — a surefire way to ensure it never gets lost at the club (don’t worry, keys are included).

She’s purseless for her second look, posing in a scrappy denim top and hardware-adorned cargo pants. The rapper shared additional campaign images to social media that show her in the pink netted mini dress, as well as outtakes of her fixing her makeup while riding a (fake) demonic bull.

The entire campaign includes shots of Lil Uzi Vert with a gigantic black rose, Ethel Cain (also) riding the demonic mechanical bull, and Yves Tumor in a full face of paint.

Heaven’s new collection will be released via multiple drops, each filled with a different range of ready-to-wear items and accessories. The first drop is out now, with another drop scheduled in May. You can purchase the new collection on Marc Jacobs’ website and in stores.

See all the photos from the campaign below:

