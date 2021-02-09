Marine Serre Kicks Off 2021 With Two Accessory Collaborations

Apparently 2021 is the year of the collab for Marine Serre. The French designer, who was one of the few to actually have a very good 2020, thanks to celebrity endorsements from Beyoncé, Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, and more, has two collaborations in the pipeline with Gentle Monster and Jimmy Choo.

Serre teamed up with South Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster to create the Visionizer, two sunglasses styles inspired by the early 2000s featuring Serre's coveted moon-shape logo. The Visionizer I R1, a wraparound goggle-style retails for $350 and comes in blue, red, and silver. The slightly cheaper Visionizer II W1, a slimmer, chunkier goggle, is available in blue, black, and orange for $260.

For her second collaboration with Jimmy Choo, Serre has embarked on a new collection of shoes, ranging from sneakers, ankle boots, pumps, kitten heels, and more. The collection boasts 13 styles total and will be available exclusively on MyTheresa and Jimmy Choo's website on Feb. 17.

Marine Serre has been selective with her collaborations only having teamed up with Jimmy Choo, A$AP Rocky's AWGE, and R-PUR on a collection of face masks in the past. Last December, she spoke to Vogue about her decision to create a capsule collection with Rocky, saying, "If I had not liked Rocky, I would not have done it. Even though it's A$AP Rocky. That's really the thing, you know, we really could speak together, and I think that was the most important for me, that we can really exchange."

Check out photos from the campaign for Gentle Monster x Marine Serre's collab, as well as Serre's designs for Jimmy Choo, below.

Courtesy of Gentle Monster

Courtesy of Gentle Monster

Courtesy of Gentle Monster

Courtesy of Gentle Monster

Courtesy of Gentle Monster

Courtesy of Gentle Monster

Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Courtesy of Jimmy Choo